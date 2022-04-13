Baker Mayfield on Brown: ‘I feel disrespected’

Getty Images

Brown (for now) quarterback Baker Mayfield Breaking his silence regarding the events that will eventually see him is no longer a member of Brown.

“I feel disrespected,” Mayfield said in a lengthy appearance on YNK . Podcast. “One hundred percent. Because I was told one thing and they did quite another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.”

However, he said he has no regrets regarding his time in Cleveland. While he did not express any preferences regarding his next destination, Mayfield generally took up what he wanted.

“I’m just looking for stability at the moment,” Mayfield said. “And like I know what I have to do to be my best organization and be able to lead an organization. Like I’m in a good place now. I have no idea where I’m going.”

Nobody does at this point. He called Seattle “the most likely option,” and admitted the ponies would have been. (They were traded for Matt Ryan.)

The real question is whether Mayfield will cooperate with his trade-off efforts or take the position that he should be fired, so he can choose his next team. Since he feels disrespected and, based on his own words, lied to, he may not be inclined to be a good soldier when it comes to the team’s efforts to treat him as a pawn in the game for his value – and keep him away from a team like the Steelers.

Either way, he’ll earn $18.8 million next year. The goal, then, is to prepare for a deal in 2023. Ideally, after that, he will go to a place where he can play and play well in 2022.