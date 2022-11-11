Baker Mayfield celebrates 'Friday Night Football' Panthers win by heading teammates...without helmet

Baker Mayfield They could have celebrated Carolina Panthers” Thursday Night Football win In many ways, even if the hijacker does not play.

He would have had some teammates, there’s always a fist bump, and he’s never been afraid to release a hot tweet or two. He had options, and instead chose the path of banging his teammates without a helmet.

Prime Video announcer Al Michaels might have summed it up best:

“This is a good way to finish off the concussion protocol even if you’re not in the game.”

This is one way to interpret the leopard’s motto “Keep on bombing”. And just another night for the quarterback who’s never been afraid to grab a little attention.

Mayfield opened the season as the Carolina quarterback before spraining his ankle in week five, opening the door for PJ Walker, the third-team player behind Mayfield who is also injured. Sam Darnoldto take charge under the center.

The results haven’t been much better than when Mayfield was starting, and things got worse enough last week that Panthers interim coach Steve Wilkes On the bench Walker for Mayfield. You might have thought that meant Mayfield was the first to move forward, but Wilkes then announced that Walker would start on Thursday.

The result was a win, but it was also a very quiet night for Walker. He finished 10 of 16 for 108 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, as well as 14 yards fast on three carts. The biggest star of the panthers was running backwards Donna Foremanwho hurt Atlanta Falcons Again for 130 yards flowing and landing.