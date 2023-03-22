Badgers are taking off in the Netherlands and wreaking havoc on rail traffic

Some flights on Dutch rail transport have been suspended for at least a week because the badgers dug tunnels under the railway tracks, making the railway impassable. Trains between Den Bosch and Eindhoven, located in the south of the country, will definitely not run next week because the tunnels could sink the railway line, which is dangerous, Dutchnews wrote on Wednesday.

As the badger is a protected animal in the Netherlands, it is not possible to determine how long the disruptions will last, so a permit is required to remove them, a spokesperson for ProRail, which maintains the Dutch railway network, told the Dutch press. Disrupt their habitat.

MTI reports that the line between Den Bosch and Eindhoven is an important link between the north and south of the country, with 16 passenger trains and freight trains crossing it every hour. Earlier in the month, near Molkverum in Friesland, in the north, badgers also nested under railway tracks, causing traffic on one line to stop until next month.

ProRail chief executive Jan Voppen said the train operator was now in emergency talks with the Ministry of Infrastructure after two outages in a week. “We are acting as soon as possible in the interests of passengers and railway companies,” he said.

Badgers prefer sandy soil, so railway embankments are ideal habitat for them. ProRail is now working to get permission to build artificial colonies where they can safely relocate the badgers.