Bad news if you use DuckDuckGo

There are a lot of browsers and search engines that are not from Google. Click or tap here to compare our search engine. Most people know that browsers and search engines can track your online activity.

To combat the blanket view of tech giants, a few search engines have moved toward stronger privacy and claim not to collect any identifiable information. One of them is DuckDuckGo, which also filters out potential custom search results.

But with the tagline “Privacy. Simplified,” it turns out that your details aren’t private at all. Read on to find out why DuckDuckGo is in hot water with millions of users.

Here’s the backstory

For more security and privacy, many use search engines like Brave or DuckDuckGo that prevent data collection. But by achievingIt turns out that DuckDuckGo has a joint search content contract with Microsoft.

This means that the search engine intentionally allows Microsoft to be tracked on other websites. Although it still does not collect and store personal information, the agreement allows Microsoft to track your IP address when an advertisement is clicked.

DuckDuckGo confirmed tracking, with CEO and founder Gabriel Weinberg Explanation on Twitter That search results are completely anonymous, including ads. “For ads, we worked with Microsoft to make ad clicks protected,” he said.

What can you do about it

DuckDuckGo is working to remove the clause from the contract. Weinberg explained that the current agreement “prevents us from doing more for Microsoft-owned properties” but “working tirelessly behind the scenes to change these requirements.”

While you’re waiting to track changes on DuckDuckGo, there are a few other options you can try:

start the page : it has been called “the world’s most private search engine”, start the page It uses the capabilities of Google without tracking its users. Using it feels like you’re on Google, but you don’t have to worry about the company tracking and selling your data to the highest bidder. Click or tap here for more details.

: it has been called “the world’s most private search engine”, start the page It uses the capabilities of Google without tracking its users. Using it feels like you’re on Google, but you don’t have to worry about the company tracking and selling your data to the highest bidder. Click or tap here for more details. bing : With more Google autocomplete suggestions And Better video searches, Bing is a powerful search option. It also prioritizes published articles that have gained a lot of traffic over time to more recent articles with many relevant terms. Check it out here.

: With more Google autocomplete suggestions And Better video searches, Bing is a powerful search option. It also prioritizes published articles that have gained a lot of traffic over time to more recent articles with many relevant terms. Check it out here. brave: The privacy-focused browser has its own search engine built into the browser. brave search It does not track you or search results and will never sell your data to advertising companies. Click or tap here for more details.

