September 27, 2022

Backstage news AEW Talent WWE has been in touch with

Another rumor spread late Friday regarding Bobby Fish, who allegedly asked Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to leave AEW with him to return to WWE. AEW sources have described Fightful as “vigorously” denying that such a scenario occurred, while WWE sources similarly stated that there was no connection between them or Fish.

Finally, Fightful had some interesting information About Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black, two black members of the House of Representatives that many have speculated are on their way out of AEW after recent reports. While Fightful confirmed that Black had requested his release and told someone in WWE he would like to return to the promotion, they note that AEW officials felt that any issues between Black and the company had been resolved before All Out Weekend.

Equally concerned, another source in AEW told Fightful that AEW has no intention of releasing Black a month in advance, while also going on to say that they believe both Black and Matthews will return to AEW within the next several months, indicating reports of they leave. It was premature. It’s worth noting that despite reports of Black’s imminent departure, he continued to appear in AEW’s promotional materials for AEW Full Gear in November, and is still in the opening video for “AEW Rampage”.

