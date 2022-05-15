Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Are Married: “We Feel So Lucky!”

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ wedding on May 14, 2022

The bachelorette‘s JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers They are married – finally!

six years ago Participate in the final show In 2016, the real estate developer and sports broadcaster held the knot in front of close friends and family in Sunstone Winery In Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday.

“It sounds cliched, but I’m really going to marry my best friend,” Jojo, 31, told People. “Everything that has happened in our relationship has made us stronger. And we feel very lucky.”

She adds, “It feels so good! It took a while to get here, but it was so worth it. We’re finally married!!! We can’t wait to start the next chapter of our lives together.”

the bride wears Ines de Santo dressThey exchanged personal vows with Jordan, 33, during the intimate ceremony with family and friends, including Unmarried Nation has featured Pekka Tilly, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk.

Later, the guests at the black tie event, designed by Gianna San Filippo Produced by Laila Lewis Be a public relations inspirationGather for an elegant al fresco Italian dinner of pasta, steak and fish before the festivities continue.

“We wanted our wedding atmosphere to be traditional in a sense, but also fun, fun and unique,” says JoJo. “We’ve been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!”

In fact, JoJo and Jordan had instant chemistry during the 2016 season of the reality dating series, and in the end, he suggested it. They began planning the wedding in 2019 (after Jordan proposed a second time, off-camera), but the pandemic interfered with their better plans.

“We had an appointment in 2020, then we had an appointment in 2021,” Jordan says. “We kept thinking the world would go back to normal but it didn’t!”

The couple say they briefly considered running away, but eventually “realized that time was really on our side and decided to get away with it so that the day would be exactly what we wanted,” Jojo notes.

Now, as the couple enjoys the bliss of the newlyweds, they are grateful for how far they have come. “Jordan is everything I’ve always looked for in a man,” Jojo says. “I’m totally ready to start this next chapter of our lives!”