Baby Island appears in the Pacific Ocean after the eruption of an underwater volcano

A new children’s island has appeared in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, where underwater volcanoes are scattered. One of these submerged volcanoes woke up on September 10, spewing lava, steam, and ash, According to a statement from NASA’s Earth Observatory.

Just 11 hours after the eruption of the volcano began, a new island appeared above the water’s surface, according to NASA, which captured satellite images of the nascent island.

The size of the newborn island has grown rapidly, according to NASA. On September 14, researchers at Tonga Geospatial Services estimated that the island covers just 4,000 square meters – about one acre.