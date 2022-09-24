Baby Island appears in the Pacific Ocean after the eruption of an underwater volcano

Just 11 hours after the eruption of the volcano began, a new island appeared above the water’s surface, according to NASA, which captured satellite images of the nascent island.
The size of the newborn island has grown rapidly, according to NASA. On September 14, researchers at Tonga Geospatial Services estimated that the island covers just 4,000 square meters – about one acre.
The new island is located on the offshore Mount Hum Reef in the Central Tonga Islands, southwest of the Late Archipelago.
You might not want to get too attached to the small island: NASA says islands formed by underwater volcanoes are “often short-lived.” But sometimes ephemeral islands can last for years or even decades.
“No visible ash has been reported in the past 24 hours,” the agency added. “All seafarers are advised to sail more than 4 kilometers from Home Reef until further notice.”
