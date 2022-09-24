September 24, 2022

Baby Island appears in the Pacific Ocean after the eruption of an underwater volcano

A new children’s island has appeared in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, where underwater volcanoes are scattered. One of these submerged volcanoes woke up on September 10, spewing lava, steam, and ash, According to a statement from NASA’s Earth Observatory.

Just 11 hours after the eruption of the volcano began, a new island appeared above the water’s surface, according to NASA, which captured satellite images of the nascent island.

The size of the newborn island has grown rapidly, according to NASA. On September 14, researchers at Tonga Geospatial Services estimated that the island covers just 4,000 square meters – about one acre.

But by September 20, Al Jazeera It has grown to cover 24,000 square metersor about 6 acres.

The new island is located on the offshore Mount Hum Reef in the Central Tonga Islands, southwest of the Late Archipelago.

You might not want to get too attached to the small island: NASA says islands formed by underwater volcanoes are “often short-lived.” But sometimes ephemeral islands can last for years or even decades.

Home Reef volcano was still erupting as of Friday, According to a Facebook post from Tonga Geological Services. But volcanic activity “poses low risks to the aviation community and the residents of Vava’u and Hapa’i,” the two island groups in central Tonga.

“No visible ash has been reported in the past 24 hours,” the agency added. “All seafarers are advised to sail more than 4 kilometers from Home Reef until further notice.”

