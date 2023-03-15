March 15, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Axiom Space will unveil its Artemis 3 spacesuit to walk on the moon on March 15th

Izer 55 mins ago 2 min read

A new generation of lunar spacesuits is ready for the big reveal.

Houston-based Axiom Space will be showing off lunar spacesuit prototypes for the Artemis missions to the Moon during a live event on Wednesday (March 15) starting at 10:30 AM EST (1430 GMT). You can watch the webcast here on Space.com, via NASA Television.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The factory that builds spacecraft for new moon missions

9 hours ago Izer
7 min read

‘New way biology works’: Nerve signals can be modulated by mirror-image molecules

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Watch SpaceX launch a Dragon cargo ship to a space station on March 14

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

European stock markets are having a rough day, seeing very fat minuses

42 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Stocks, data, news and earnings

43 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, receives a knighthood from King Charles III

48 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Axiom Space will unveil its Artemis 3 spacesuit to walk on the moon on March 15th

55 mins ago Izer