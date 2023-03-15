Axiom Space will unveil its Artemis 3 spacesuit to walk on the moon on March 15th

A new generation of lunar spacesuits is ready for the big reveal.

Houston-based Axiom Space will be showing off lunar spacesuit prototypes for the Artemis missions to the Moon during a live event on Wednesday (March 15) starting at 10:30 AM EST (1430 GMT). You can watch the webcast here on Space.com, via NASA Television.

Axiom Space will build the spacesuits for Artemis 3, which will land at the moon’s south pole with astronauts on board in December 2025. The company was selected for this mission, the first to put humans on the moon since 1972, from a larger NASA contract. for the spacesuit on September 7, 2022.

NASA has selected Axiom and a team led by Collins Aerospace to develop and build spacesuits for future missions to the Moon and the International Space Station in June 2022. Funds will be provided through “mission orders” totaling, across all contracts, $3.5 billion through 2034.

Artemis 3’s base prize value is $228.5 million and is the first such mission order in the statement. Axiom has never made spacesuits for NASA before, but the company is an agency partner on other projects; For example, Axiom’s Ax-1 mission made the first commercial manned mission to the International Space Station in 2022 aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, and its Ax-2 will launch later this year.

In the long term, Axiom plans to build a mall on the International Space Station that will include a movie studio. Eventually, the Axiom modules will detach from the ISS and become an independent private space station in low Earth orbit.

Artist rendering of the concept design for the Axiom Station docked in the International Space Station’s Harmony Module. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

“Disclosure activities were planned during observations from NASA and Axiom space experts, a suit demonstration, as well as question-and-answer sessions with the media and students,” NASA said on March 8. statement (Opens in a new tab) About the March 15th event.

Event participants will include:

Bob Cabana, Associate Administrator, NASA

Vanessa Witchey, director of the NASA Johnson Space Center

Lara Kearney, director of the Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Johnson

Kate Robbins, NASA astronaut

Michael Suffredini, President and CEO, Axiom Space

Mark Greeley, Extravehicular Activity Program Manager, Axiom Space

Russell Ralston, EVA Program Deputy Director, Axiom Space

Peggy Whitson, Axiom 2 Leader, Axiom Space

John Schoffner, Axiom 2 pilot, Axiom Space

Elizabeth Howell is co-author of "Why am I taller? (ECW Press, 2022; with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book on space medicine.