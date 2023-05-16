Axiom Space Ax-2 Private Spaceflight: Live Updates

refreshes

The Ax-2 crew shares excitement about the upcoming launch

The four astronauts who will launch on Axiom Space’s next mission to the International Space Station (ISS) held a virtual press conference on Tuesday (May 16) to discuss their impending spaceflights.

Ali Al-Qarni and Rayana Barnawi, Ax-2 mission specialists who are members of Saudi Arabia’s first class of astronauts, shared their excitement at being chosen to represent their country as it sends its first humans to the International Space Station. “We are honored and privileged to have you guys and be a part of this amazing mission,” Al-Qarni said, adding that he and Barnawi are “thrilled and excited about our mission and representing Saudi Arabia on this journey.”

Meanwhile, Ax-2 pilot John Shoffner shared, “To say I’m excited to be here would be a massive understatement.” This will be Shoffner’s first trip into space.

Axiom Space’s Ax-2 mission is scheduled to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Sunday (May 21) at 5:37 p.m. EST (2137 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. You can watch it live here courtesy of NASA and SpaceX.

Read more: Private Ax-2 astronauts can’t wait for SpaceX’s May 21 launch to the space station

