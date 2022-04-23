April 23, 2022

Ax-1 astronaut special mission leaves space station Saturday: Watch live

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
Astronauts’ first all-private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is about to head home, and you can watch the departure live.

a SpaceX A Dragon capsule carrying the ship’s four crew members Ax mission 1 The orbiting laboratory is scheduled to leave today (April 23) after a two-week stay. Gates between Dragon and the ISS will close at approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), and SpaceX will descend just two hours later.

