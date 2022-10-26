Avril Lavigne screams as Yungblud brushes off her long hair

Avril Lavigne cried and was left open when fellow musician Youngblood famously cut her long hair in a shocking new video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

The singer, 38, exclaimed, “No!” She demanded alcohol as she sat in a chair for the British singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, 25, to give her the seal.

“I need a beer, I need a beer,” she said, looking worried.

But before she could express her second thoughts, Yungblud’s scissors came out and cut half of her hair in one go.

‘I’ll cut it into a picture of Bob for you,’ said Yungblud with a laugh as he clipped from the other side.

Avril is believed to have hair extensions but the cut is still radical and the trick is believed to have been done for their new song, I’m A Mess, which Avril referenced in the caption.

My God! Avril had his mouth completely open as Yungblud cut in half the length and continued to cut the other side

What are they up to? The couple were in high spirits as Yungblud gave her the chop while teasing a new song, I'm A Mess.

What a difference: The results were so drastic that Avril fans have never seen anything like this before

In it: her fiancé Mod Sun wrote that he is a huge fan of her new look and Avril added that she couldn’t believe what she did

Her fiancé, Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, was a huge fan of the new look.

He wrote in the comments: ‘The haircut looks great! Did you do well @youngblud maybe a new song?

She replied: I can’t believe we did this to my hair haha.

This post comes after Avril, Paramore, and Landon Barker were forced to attend CANCEL performances at the When We Young Music Festival due to high winds in Las Vegas

The announcement came just an hour before the gates opened, allowing thousands of music fans to access the October 22 shows.

As it were: Avril has always had extra-long hair, thought extensions, as well as colorful dyed sections.

Statement about the festival website Read, “When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the past several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday.”

The National Weather Service raised its forecast on Saturday to a warning of severe winds, including dangerous winds of 30 to 40 mph with possible wind gusts of 60 mph.

“Under the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas City Police Department, we have no other choice but to cancel the ‘When We Were Young’ festival today.