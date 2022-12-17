‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Does it contain a post-credits scene?

which is long overdue Avatar: Water Road landed in theatres Fridaygiving us a new visual treat from the legendary director James Cameron. The sequel continues the epic story from 2009 originalwith Sam Worthington And the Zoe Saldana Again as Na’vi heroes Jake Sully and Neytiri.

It’s also over three hours long, so you’re probably curious about the mid- or post-credits scenes Marvel Cinematic Universe she has Made us expect. No, Avatar: The Way of Water does not have an extra scene during or after the credits. We don’t get any Easter eggs or the “Jake Sully will be back” message either, it just boils down to the studio logo.

Maybe Cameron decided The end left us with enough to chew on We’re also waiting for Avatar 3, which is It is scheduled for release in 2024 (With 4 and 5 to follow in 2026 and 2028).

The initial credits sequence includes beautiful interpretations of the images from the movie, so you might want to stick with that. Otherwise, you can be confident Take off those 3D glasses Go to the bathroom or get some fresh air. It will probably hit the water way In a few months, until you can visit Pandora again.