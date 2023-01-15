Avatar 2′ Box Office Leads, ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats ‘Plane’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Drama Marc Forster A man called Otto – starring Tom Hanks – Doing powerful work on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday ticket window Its a much needed win for adult films.

The Sony version, which plays in 2,802 theaters, is expected to open to $15 million over the long weekend, enough to beat out vast new offerings. airplaneand a pic of starring Gerard Butler. Otto It is expanding nationwide after starting in select theaters at the box office at the end of the year. It earned A Cinemascore on top of the strong reviews.

airplane, from Lionsgate, is expected to gross $11.6 million for the four days from 3,023 cinemas. The film, which received a B+ CinemaScore from moviegoers, is ahead of expectations.

Both films draw most of their strength from consumers over the age of 45.

The two films are looking at the fourth and fifth places. James Cameron takes first place Avatar: Water Road, which is eyeing a four-day holiday break of $38.5 million plus 4,045 movie theaters. Disney and the 20th Century will finish Monday with a domestic total in the $570 million range.

during sunday, water way It will generate about $1.89 billion in profits globally, including $1.33 billion in foreign taxes. At some point on Monday, the worldwide gross is expected to reach $1.9 billion, one of the best showings ever.

horror show M3GAN It performs well in its second weekend with earnings of $21.2 million for the four days from 3,605 locations. That would put the film’s domestic gross at $58.7 million as of Monday against a modest $12 million budget. M3GAN From Universal, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.

Universal would also claim the number three spot on the chart with the family movie Puss in Boots: Last Wishwhich is expected to earn $17.3 million for the four days from 3,687 cinemas, jumped $100 million domestically and ends Monday with a total of $110.3 million in North America.

Among other new shows nationwide, house party – which is set to debut on HBO Max – is eyeing sixth place with a four-day opening of $4.5 million from 1,300 theaters. The picture was produced by LeBron James, who also had a cameo role in the comedy reruns.

Satan’s plot Declining steadily in its inception with an expected four-day opening of $670,000.

The numbers will be updated on Monday.

Jan. 15, 7:45 a.mUpdated with revised estimates.

This story was originally published Jan. 14 at 8:51 am