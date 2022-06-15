Autonomous driving and driver assistance technology linked to hundreds of car accidents

Dr. Cliff said the NHTSA will continue to collect data about incidents involving these types of features and technologies, noting that the agency will use them as a guide in establishing any rules or requirements for how they are designed and used.

The data was collected under an order issued by the NHTSA a year ago that requires auto manufacturers to report accidents in cars equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, also known as ADAS or Level 2 automated driving systems.

The order was issued in part due to accidents and fatalities over the past six years that have involved Teslas operating on autopilot. last week NHTSA Expanded Investigation To see if the autopilot has technological and design flaws that pose safety risks. The agency was investigating 35 accidents that occurred while the autopilot was on, including nine that killed 14 people since 2014. It also opened a preliminary investigation into 16 accidents in which Teslas under autopilot control crashed into emergency vehicles that stopped and turned on their lights.

Under the order issued last year, the NHTSA also collected accident or accident data involving fully automated vehicles that are mostly still in development but are being tested on public roads. Manufacturers of these vehicles include General Motors, Ford and other traditional automakers as well as technology companies such as Waymo, which is owned by parent Google.

The NHTSA found that these types of vehicles were involved in 130 incidents. One resulted in serious injury, 15 minor or moderate injuries, and 108 injuries resulting in no injuries. Many accidents involving motorized vehicles have led to flexing of the fenders or bumper taps as they operate mainly at low speeds and in city driving.

Waymo, which operates a fleet of self-driving taxis in Arizona, was part of 62 accidents. GM’s cruise division, which is just beginning to offer driverless taxi rides in San Francisco, has been involved in 23 accidents. A minor accident involving an automated test vehicle made by Pony.ai, a startup company, resulted in three of the company’s tests recalling software debugging vehicles.