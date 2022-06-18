June 18, 2022

Authorities say that with rising gas prices, thieves are stealing thousands of dollars' worth of gasoline to sell

Authorities say that with rising gas prices, thieves are stealing thousands of dollars' worth of gasoline to sell

Now, thieves are pumping thousands of dollars worth of fuel from gas stations and selling it on the black market, according to authorities.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of gasoline from a Virginia Beach Citgo gas station, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers began the investigation after noticing an unusual number of people pumping gas and congregating at Citgo, which was closed at the time, new version advertiser.

The statement stated that officers discovered the use of devices to illegally obtain gas from pumps and individuals selling gas at a cheaper price.

The statement stated that they also “announced the operation on social media.”

The statement stated that the accused are accused of theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools. Authorities say an investigation is underway.

A subsidiary of CNN WESH IN ORLANDOCloud, Florida, police in the nearby St. Cloud area reported that they are looking for two people they say stole more than 1,000 gallons of fuel from a gas station, using what police believe is a large bedside tank used to store fuel.
A subsidiary of CNN KVVU in Las VegasHighly modified vehicles are being used to steal tens of thousands of gallons of gallons from local gas stations, according to authorities.
And in Greenville, South Carolina, a CNN affiliate WHNS . Reports Police made several arrests for gas theft. Authorities believe thousands of dollars in fuel were stolen.
President Joe Biden called oil company executives to a meeting next week To discuss rising gas prices.

CNN’s Chris Isidore, Matt Egan, Kate Sullivan, and Claudia Dominguez contributed to this report.

See also  UK inflation hits 30-year high at 5.5%

