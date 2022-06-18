Authorities say that with rising gas prices, thieves are stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of gasoline to sell

Now, thieves are pumping thousands of dollars worth of fuel from gas stations and selling it on the black market, according to authorities.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of gasoline from a Virginia Beach Citgo gas station, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers began the investigation after noticing an unusual number of people pumping gas and congregating at Citgo, which was closed at the time, new version advertiser.

The statement stated that officers discovered the use of devices to illegally obtain gas from pumps and individuals selling gas at a cheaper price.