Authorities have ordered a teaching break in Germany as life-threatening storms approach

The Central Meteorological Agency (DWD) predicts a typhoon called Ylenia will make landfall from the northwest on Wednesday evening and move north of the country at speeds of 120 to 140 kilometers per hour. It rages for almost a day, until Thursday afternoon, when it threatens to storm the beach, knocking down trees indoors, picking up materials and damaging roof structures and wires.

Occasionally there is a sudden gust of wind that obstructs traffic. However, not only travel, but general travel should be avoided as much as possible, the DWD said in a statement.

As of writing, there will be an atmospheric formation called Jainep following Yelenia on Friday. This is called a “fast moving hurricane, i.e. a small and very fast moving hurricane with a high atmospheric flow is traditionally much more uncertain than a large hurricane.” However, it is certain that the storm will hit Germany, but it is not yet clear where and in what strength. At the same time, the risk of hurricanes is “very real”, at least regionally and especially in the north of the country.

In the country’s most populous province, North Rhine-Westphalia, an extraordinary teaching break was ordered in schools on Thursday. Authorities in Berlin and the Brandenburg area around the capital are urging everyone to stay away from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage power lines since Wednesday afternoon and watch out for falling branches. It is wise to stay at home and keep doors and windows closed, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) Regional Public Service Media advises.

The municipality of Mitte, in the Berlin district, which includes the capital’s largest park, 198 hectares of dyke, has issued a special warning to avoid tree-lined areas. “People in parks and green spaces are at risk of death,” they wrote. Both zoos were closed Thursday in Berlin as a precautionary measure. The RBB said guests would be welcomed back on Friday if there was no serious damage.

