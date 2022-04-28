Austrians understand threat of gas shutdown of Gazprom: they open ruble account

Based on the last two days, Central and Eastern European countries (Hungary, Austria, Slovakia) They are forced to go to the contents of the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as there is still no real alternative for those in need of Russian gas., That is, although they may refer to the Russians in euros and dollars, the final amount must reach Gazprom in rubles. So, despite the warnings and recommendations in Brussels, they are actually forced to comply with Russia’s unilateral demand.

Meanwhile, there are still European countries that can get gas from other sources Or confusion of what to do (France Telecom has asked the Italian ENI because they only have to pay by the end of May) Or in accordance with the Brussels recommendation. The latter group includes Germany, especially its largest Russian gas importer, Unipur. It was approved by the Rhine Post yesterday Reuters According to his summary, the amount of gas will be converted into euros for the Bank of Russia. They then appear to announce in a statement that they believe, for their part, that they have paid for the gas supplied.

In doing so, UNIPER complies with the latest European Commission recommendation, In order to avoid violating the previous EU approval, this route could be recommended to European companies / countries or asked individually by the Russians to exempt Putin from complying with the rules. From two EU recommendations and basic logic In this article we wrote Details.

Meanwhile, The Bloomberg Wrote Now ten European gas companies have opened a ruble account with Gazprombank, four of which have already paid their gas bills through it. Thus, in the light of recent weeks and the recent Polish-Bulgarian experience, it also points out that despite warnings in Brussels, more and more European companies are finally being forced to comply with the Russian presidential decree.

One is remarkable Politics According to yesterday’s meeting of EU ambassadors

Representatives of several countries have complained that the European Commission’s guidelines so far on exactly what European companies should do in their major crisis are not very clear and consistent.

In other words, it is not clear how they will meet EU expectations at the same time (do not violate prior approval, although energy transactions are an exception) and how they will comply with their obligations under the Russian presidential decree. Several sources who attended the meeting pointed to the press In light of all these criticisms, the Commission undertook to develop even clearer, clearer guidelines European gas buyers really need to be made aware of what they can and cannot do in this dire situation.

