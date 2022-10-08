Austria lags behind the EU in natural gas and nuclear power

At issue is the EU’s so-called taxonomy, a set of rules that defines which investments are climate-friendly and aims to direct investors to green projects that contribute to the bloc’s emissions reduction targets.

The European Parliament approved the European Commission’s proposal in July, clearing the way for it to become law and prompting Austria to ratify it, as it had warned for months. Challenge it in the European courts. Luxembourg said it supported Austria’s move.

Nuclear and gas are neither green nor sustainable. So we filed a legal complaint against the European Commission’s taxonomic regulation as promised

– Leonore Küsler, Austria’s Environment Minister, representative of the Greens, said in her statement.

On Monday, Gewessler will hold a press conference in which he will provide details of the legal objection submitted to the European Court of Justice.

The EU taxonomy aims to clarify the murky world of sustainable investing by ensuring that financial products that make green claims meet certain standards. For example, gas-fired power plants must switch to low-carbon gases by 2035 and adhere to emission limits.

Greenpeace and other environmental groups have already filed their own legal challenges to the inclusion of nuclear power and natural gas.

Cover image: Getty Images