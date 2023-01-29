Australian Open 2023: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas odds, picks, best bets for men’s final from a proven expert

Novak Djokovic can join Rafael Nadal at the top of the list of Grand Slam winners when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2023 Australian Open final on Sunday at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. The 35-year-old Djokovic has 21 major titles, one shy of the record held by Nadal. Djokovic also owns nine Australian Open titles. To win a No. 22 Grand Slam title and No. 10 Australian Open title, he must be overtaken by Tsitsipas, who is in only his second Grand Slam final.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 a.m. ET. Djokovic is the -525 favorite (risking $525 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook’s latest Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas odds, while Tsitsipas is the +350 unfavourite. The over/under total of games is 36.5.

Onorato knows that the story of entering the Australian Open was Djokovic’s return to Melbourne. He was famously not allowed to play last year and was deported out of the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic won the previous three Australian Open titles.

So far he has been dominant in Melbourne. He only hit one set in six matches, and that was in a tiebreaker. During his last three matches he lost only 20 matches. He has won 27 consecutive matches at the Australian Open, which is the second longest streak in the tournament’s history.

