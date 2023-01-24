Australia PMI, Japan Jibun Flash PMI, Lunar New Year holiday

Here are some of the major economic events in the Asia-Pacific region that investors will be watching closely this week.

Stock markets in mainland China and Taiwan will remain closed until trading resumes on January 30.

On Tuesday, regional PMI readings for Japan and Australia will be in focus while most markets remain closed for Lunar New Year celebrations. – Except for Australia, Japan and Indonesia.

Inflation reports will be in focus on Wednesday as Australia and New Zealand will release CPI readings for the fourth quarter of 2022. Singapore will publish inflation data for December.

The Hong Kong market is scheduled to resume trading on Thursday.

Fourth-quarter GDP for South Korea and the Philippines will be published on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan will release its summary of views from its last monetary policy meeting in January. Japan will also release its producer price index for services on Thursday.

Japan’s core CPI readings for Tokyo will be a barometer of where monetary policy is headed.

Australian PPI and trade data will also be closely watched ahead of the RBA meeting in the first week of February.

– Jihe Lee