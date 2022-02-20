Austin Butler turns into King in ‘Elvis’ trailer

Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge are also part of the movie

Manila, Philippines Warner Bros. released. On Friday, February 18, the first trailer for her biopic musical drama Elvis , Giving fans a first look at Austin Butler stepping into his role as the king of rock and roll.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated director Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby), Elvis It follows the life and music of a rock star legend as evidenced by his complex relationship with his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks) and the influence of Priscilla Presley (Olivia Dejong).



The three-minute video features scenes of Presley’s childhood in Mississippi and Tennessee, his musical influences, his dramatic rise to fame, and his global stardom. “I need to get back to who I really am…I have to make the most of this thing while I can. It could all be over in a jiffy,” Butler’s character said in the clip.

Starring alongside Butler, Hanks and Dejong are Helen Thompson as Elvis’ mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’s father Vernon, Luke Prause as Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett as Dixie Luke, David Wenham as Hank Snow, and Kelvin Harrison Jr as B B King, Xavier Samuel as Scottie Moore, and Cody Smit McPhee as Jimmy Rodgers Snow.

Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvaney, Gareth Davis, Bones Howe, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville, and Adam Dunn are also part of the cast.

Elvis It is scheduled to hit Philippine theaters on June 22. – Rappler.com