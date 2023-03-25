March 26, 2023

Aurora borealis over the US leaves Twitter intrigued

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read

Aurora borealis appeared infrequently.

A large hole in the sun’s corona caused a powerful geomagnetic storm that severely damaged the Earth’s magnetic field. This incident served as the catalyst for the magnificent Northern Lights show, which traveled to the United States and was witnessed by millions of people.

Several states in the United States have reported witnessing the sparkling green dancing aurora borealis.

Pictures and videos of the Northern Lights are starting to flood the timelines of millions of social media users. Several accounts shared the video themselves.

Experts claim that the location of oxygen and nitrogen in the atmosphere determines the colors visible in the sky. Nitrogen and oxygen are the main sources of green, red, and blue, respectively.

What exactly is the aurora borealis, and why does it occur?

according to NASAIf you’re near the North or South Pole, you might be in for a very special treat. There are often beautiful light shows in the sky. These lights are called aurora. If you are near the North Pole, this is called the aurora borealis or the northern lights. If you’re near the South Pole, it’s called the aurora borealis, or southern lights.

The aurora borealis is actually caused by the sun. The sun sends us more than heat and light. It sends a lot of other energy and small particles our way. The protective magnetic field around the Earth shields us from most energy and particles, and we don’t even notice it.

But the sun doesn’t send out the same amount of energy all the time. There is a constant stream of solar wind, and there are also solar storms. During one type of solar storm called a coronal mass ejection, a huge bubble of electrified gas belches up and can travel through space at high speeds.

When a solar storm comes toward us, some of the energy and small particles can travel through magnetic field lines at the north and south poles and into Earth’s atmosphere. There, the molecules interact with the gases in our atmosphere, creating a beautiful display of light in the sky. Oxygen gives green and red light. Nitrogen glows blue and purple.

