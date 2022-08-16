Aung San Suu Kyi: Former Myanmar leader sentenced to 6 more years in prison

The latest ruling in a series of secret trials against the Nobel laureate brings her total prison sentence to 17 years and comes as the United Nations special envoy to Myanmar traveled to the country on Monday to address the “deteriorating (human rights) situation”.

Suu Kyi, who turned 77 in June, had previously been convicted of multiple crimes ranging from graft to election violations.

On Monday, Suu Kyi was convicted of misusing funds from a charitable foundation to build a house and rent government-owned land, According to Myanmar News Agency (MNA).

State media said three other former government officials were sentenced to three years in prison on similar charges.