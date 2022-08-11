August Full Moon: When to See the Giant Sturgeon Moon

“At certain times of the year, the moon is at its closest point to Earth and these are called supermoons,” Mike Hankey, director of operations for the American Meteor Society, said via email. “It’s just a normal point in the Moon’s orbit. At each end, the Moon is either a little bigger or a little smaller (at its farthest), but it’s not much of a difference.”

The sturgeon moon will steal the spotlight from the Perseid meteor shower that peaks Thursday through Saturday.

“Bright moon phases are harmful to meteor showers because they remove faint meteors,” Hanke said. “A full or almost full moon dominates one part of the sky, which makes this part undesirable for meteor observations. The full moon also lasts all night, and does not leave hours of complete darkness, which is preferred.”

The Perseid meteor shower lasts from July 14 to September 1, and this year’s peak will barely occur at 11 p.m. ET on Friday (3:00 a.m. UTC on Saturday), according to the EarthSky . In earlier years, the Perseids were a much anticipated shower in the Northern Hemisphere, where they are usually more visible. But that is only when the moon is not in a phase that dominates the sky.

This year, the Perseids—which grow in number from late evening to early dawn—were most visible in early August when the moon looked smaller and fainter. In previous years, it was more visible in an almost moonless sky.

The shower fragments come from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which takes 133 years to orbit the sun only once, according to NASA . The last time a comet entered the inner solar system was in 1992.

The remaining space events in 2022

Four more full moons will occur this year, according to ancient farmer calendar

September 10: Harvest Moon

October 9: Hunter’s Moon

November 8: Beaver Moon

December 7: Cold Moon

Other Native American tribes have different names For the full moon, such as the Cheyenne Tribe’s “dry grass moon” for which occurs in September, and the Arapahoe Tribe’s “dry grass moon” for the full moon which occurs in December.

Find out the peak meteor shower events coming later this year, according to EarthSky 2022 meteor shower guide

Draconids: October 8-9

Orionids: October 20-21

South Torres: November 5

North Torres: November 12

Leonids: 17-18 November

Geminids: December 13-14

Ursids: December 22-23 See also NASA and Boeing praised the successful launch of Starliner despite the propulsion glitch

And there will be another total lunar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse in 2022, according to ancient farmer calendar . A partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible to people in Greenland, Iceland, Europe, northeastern Africa, the Middle East, western Asia, India and western China.

The total lunar eclipse on November 8 can be seen in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America between 3:01 a.m. ET and 8:58 a.m. ET. But for people in eastern North America, the moon will be setting during that time.

Wear appropriate eclipse glasses to view a solar eclipse safely, as sunlight can damage the eyes.