Aubrey Plaza and Michael B Jordan host Saturday Night Live

Two hosts will debut “Saturday Night Live” when the show returns later this month.

To resume its 48th season, the long-running sketch series will welcome “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza into its hosting debut on Jan. 21, with musical guest Sam Smith, who will be returning to “SNL” for the third time.

One week later, Michael B. Jordan made his SNL hosting debut on January 28.

He will be joined by musical guest Lil’ Baby, who will also be attending the show for the first time.

Plaza is currently enjoying a new wave of popularity after starring in the second season of “The White Lotus” on HBO Max. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.) She also stars in “Emily the Criminal,” which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Smith’s new album “Gloria” will be released on January 27th.

Jordan, who reprized the role of Killmonger in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” also directed and starred in the new movie, “Creed III,” which hits theaters March 3.

Lil Baby’s latest album “It’s Only Me” dropped in October, and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Saturday Night Live” is also set to air a new show on February 4th, but that host has yet to be announced.