This is not propaganda – this is the real world.

“In the light of the events in France, I again recommend to everyone the 2022 French film Athena – a foreshadowing of a French civil war. The story begins as it did in Nanterre with the death of a boy.

It’s a bleak, thought-provoking film – in which no one is demonized, not the rebels with a migrant background or the police – not even the faceless far-right. The fact is that none of the average people are really wrong – it is simply human nature, it is very important to be different, deny this and “You Are Different, You Are Not Different” Building a community based on a slogan is madness. This is the fault of ideology, and Europe is still digging its hole today.

The cinematography of the film is awesome and the message of the story is terrifying. Innocence dies first, then anger, then hope, nothing but destruction. What we see now in the French banlieues. 15 kilometers from the center of Paris, the French state ends and something else begins. This is not propaganda – this is the real world, and I sincerely believe there will be a bigger disaster in Western Europe.”

***

Athena, or the Bankruptcy of Cohabitation In the second minute, a Molotov cocktail goes flying, and from there there is no stopping, as France slips into civil war.

Migrant quotas: Hungarian-Polish cooperation brings success at EU summit in Brussels

***

Opening image: MTI/EPA/Toms Kalnins