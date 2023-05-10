Attention Revolut and Discerning Customers! A domestic bank introduces new charges for withdrawals

Charge introduced HUF 1,200 irrespective of the amount withdrawn, and although cashback is free with existing subscription packages, it must be paid. Note that HUF 75,000, Premium and Metal packages HUF 150,000 and HUF 300,000 can be withdrawn free of charge every 30 days with Revolut Standard and Plus packages.

The Banking Supervision A reminder that banks and financial service providers operating ATMs often charge fees for foreign cards. Erste ATMs alert the customer of the changed charges before the final approval of the transaction, so withdrawals may be interrupted at that time.

Henceforth, another restriction was introduced: a limit was placed on the amount that could be withdrawn from cards issued abroad. Customers of Revolut and Wise from now on They can withdraw a maximum of HUF 150,000 per day. Bankmonitor warns that this restriction does not apply to an ATM, but to all Erste devices. This is nothing new with banks, although to varying degrees, domestic and foreign-issued cards have limits on withdrawals elsewhere.

Hungarian account holders are less affected by Erste’s introduction of a dynamic currency exchange service for cards issued abroad. It was invented so that when receiving HUF from an account denominated in another currency, the bank or service provider operating the ATM has to make the conversion at the exchange rate described at the time of the transaction. With Revolut and Wise cards, the majority of Hungarian users withdraw forints from HUF accounts, so there is usually no need to convert, but if you do, converting to Revolut or Wise seems like a better option.

