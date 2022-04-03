Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 ends the anime with version 2023

The attack on the Giants He’s back for another ‘final season’. The series’ latest outing, Attack on Titan Final Season Part Twoabout to close on Sunday but soon followed Advertisement for Part 3 series. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 The anime series should finally end sometime in 2023.

The attack on the Giants The original manga, on which the anime is based, had 139 chapters and ended in April 2021. The ending proved controversial And it’s not as likable as most of the rest of the series. Which is why it is not surprising that MAPPA seems likely to alter some rhythms of the source material in its version of the story.

Final season It has 28 episodes so far, in its first two parts, and has reached around chapter 130 of the manga. With only nine chapters of previous material in the story, it is unclear how many episodes MAPPA plans to release with Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3.

We also don’t know for sure if this is the end of Attack on Titan or not. While the announcement seems to indicate that this is in fact the finale of the anime series, there is no indication that it will actually finish the story or not.

Either way, we’ll likely learn more about Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 ahead of its release sometime next year.