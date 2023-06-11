AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile? Maps show which cellular provider gives your area the best coverage

(Nexstar) – Thinking of changing your wireless carrier to get better service? You may want to check out this map first.

The FCC has created an interactive map that compares coverage from cellular providers. We’ve taken a closer look at coverage from the three biggest carriers, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Looking at the country as a whole, Verizon and AT&T have the most coverage, with 55.05% and 55.11% coverage of the country, respectively. While Verizon has some coverage gaps around Nevada, Utah, Oklahoma, and Kentucky, AT&T gaps appear to be in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile covers 35.3% of the country, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Its coverage appears to be stronger in the eastern half of the country than in the west.

FCC map showing Verizon’s 4G LTE coverage nationwide. (Map: FCC)

FCC map showing AT&T’s 4G LTE coverage across the country. (Map: FCC)

FCC map showing T-Mobile’s 4G LTE coverage across the country. (Map: FCC)

When it comes to the fastest 5G coverage tracked by the FCC (5G-NR, 3/35 Mbps), the tables are turned. T-Mobile has the widest geographic coverage of the three largest carriers.

All three maps are certainly more straightforward. T-Mobile’s fast 5G network is reaching about 12.5% ​​of the country, AT&T’s is at 10.9%, and Verizon’s is at 8.1%.

While Verizon looks strongest around the big cities, California and the East Coast, AT&T looks best in the upper Midwest and South. T-Mobile’s coverage is spread evenly around the map, with gaps scattered all over the place, but especially the sparsely populated parts of the Western and Plains states.

FCC map showing Verizon 5G coverage nationwide. (Map: FCC)

The FCC map shows AT&T’s 5G coverage nationwide. (Map: FCC)

FCC map showing T-Mobile’s 5G coverage nationwide. (Map: FCC)

To compare coverage options in your area, type your address at FCC interactive map. Then tap or click on the “Mobile Broadband” option in the left bar. A chart will appear with cellular provider options in your area, with checkmarks next to each if they have 4G or 5G speeds in that area.

You can also zoom in on the map and compare providers’ 5G coverage head-to-head Click here to open the mapthen toggling company names on and off in the left bar.

You can compare 4G LTE coverage by Click herethen zoom in and out of the map.

The FCC map has been updated using data collected through December 31, 2022.

Coverage areas reflect where consumers should be able to connect to a mobile network when outdoors or in a moving vehicle; “They don’t show internal coverage,” a spokesperson for the agency told Nexstar.

Learn more about how the map is created and how to use it at Here is the FCC website.