January 4, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Atlus reveals the most popular Persona 5 royalties in an official survey

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Image: Atlus/SEGA

There are a lot of prominent people in Persona 5 Royal, but who is the most famous of them all? Atlus and Sega recently decided to end the debate with an official poll asking fans to nominate their favorite character.

The list of 10 included characters like Morgana, and in the top 3 we have Kasumi Yoshizawa, Makoto Niijima and Joker first:

1. Hero / Joker
2. Makoto Niijima
3. Kasumi Yoshizawa
4. Futaba Sakura
5. Goro Akechi
6. Anne Takamaki
7. Yosuke Kitagawa
8. Morgana
9. Ryuji Sakamoto
10. Haru Okumura

Persona 5 Royal
Image: Atlus/SEGA

This particular survey follows news at the end of last year about Switch sales of Persona 5 Royal embarrassingly blowing the million mark. The P5R has now also reached 3.3 million sales in total. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s worth a look – we gave it 10 out of 10 stars.

On a related note, Atlus recently laid out its plans for 2023, noting how it’s currently preparing several new game announcements. You can find out more in our previous story:

See also  $100 New Diablo IV "Collector's Box" Game not included

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Game Freak announces Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! for Apple Arcade

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Youtuber Beats Nintendo, save a little piece of Zelda History

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

RTX 4070 Ti & RTX 40 Mobility Launched

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Science – Last living Apollo 7 astronaut dies

55 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business

59 mins ago Izer
4 min read

New York Times Crossword Answers: Sorrento and Telluride

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Walter Cunningham, who helped pave the way to the moon, has died at the age of 90

1 hour ago Izer