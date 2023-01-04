Atlus reveals the most popular Persona 5 royalties in an official survey

There are a lot of prominent people in Persona 5 Royal, but who is the most famous of them all? Atlus and Sega recently decided to end the debate with an official poll asking fans to nominate their favorite character.
The list of 10 included characters like Morgana, and in the top 3 we have Kasumi Yoshizawa, Makoto Niijima and Joker first:
1. Hero / Joker
2. Makoto Niijima
3. Kasumi Yoshizawa
4. Futaba Sakura
5. Goro Akechi
6. Anne Takamaki
7. Yosuke Kitagawa
8. Morgana
9. Ryuji Sakamoto
10. Haru Okumura
This particular survey follows news at the end of last year about Switch sales of Persona 5 Royal embarrassingly blowing the million mark. The P5R has now also reached 3.3 million sales in total. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s worth a look – we gave it 10 out of 10 stars.
On a related note, Atlus recently laid out its plans for 2023, noting how it’s currently preparing several new game announcements. You can find out more in our previous story:
