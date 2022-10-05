October 5, 2022

Atlas V rocket launches two communications satellites into orbit

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read
The Atlas V rocket blasted off Tuesday evening (October 4) from the Florida space coast, carrying two commercial communications satellites into orbit.

The Atlas VAnd the It topped the spacecraft twin SES-20 and SES-21, which launched Tuesday at 5:36 p.m. EDT (2136 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

