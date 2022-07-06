Atlantic notes: Raptors, Durant, Brogdon, Milton, Knicks

Possible price to get Kevin Durant Nothing matters more wild birdsArgues Scott Stinson from The National Postwho said that deciding whether Durant would actually be a catalyst and investment in playing for Toronto should be the most important factor for key decision-makers in the team.

As Stinson writes, Durant’s motive for asking for a deal from Brooklyn remains a bit murky, especially since he just signed a four-year contract. extension last August. Vice Chairman and Chief of Basketball Operations should matter Maasai UjiriDealing with a star who may not be involved or on the same page with the club could be disastrous, according to Stenson.

Draw the similarities between the Al-Ajiri trade Kohi Leonard The 2018 season for Durant’s lottery is now meaningless, according to Stinson, because the situations are not the same.

Leonard was coming off the injury that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2017/18 season, was on an expiring contract, and captained the Raptors teams. Kyle Lowry And the Demar DeRozan He had plenty of time to make a breakthrough in the East, but he couldn’t get past it LeBron James. The Raptors finished second in the East in the two years after Leonard left Toronto, so the team clearly remained competitive and didn’t stake their future to get it, Stenson wrote.

Durant, on the other hand, has four years left on his deal, so it’s obviously going to cost a lot more to land him, plus the current version of the Raptors is on the rise, with Rookie of the Year Scotty BarnesAnd the Gary Trent Son.And the Precious Ichiwa Among the new additions that made major contributions to a team that improved their winning total from 27 to 48. Dealing with the budding core only for Durant to reject the idea of ​​staying could put Toronto in a tough hole to get out of, says Stenson.

Here’s more from the Atlantic: