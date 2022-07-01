Atlanta Federal GDP Tracker Shows US Economy Possibly In Recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reacts as he testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the “Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, June 22, 2022.

The Federal Reserve’s tracker of economic growth indicates an increased chance of the US economy entering a recession.

Most Wall Street economists point to an increased chance of negative growth going forward, but the number won’t come until at least 2023.

However, the Federal GDP in Atlanta The metric, which tracks economic data in real time and adapts constantly, sees second-quarter output shrink 1%. Combined with a first-quarter decline of 1.6%, that would fit into the technical definition of a recession.

“GDP now has a track record, and the closer we get to the July 28 release [of the initial Q2 GDP estimate] Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote the more accurate it gets.

The tracker received a rather steep drop from its last estimate of 0.3% growth on June 27. Data appears this week Further weakness in consumer spending Inflation-adjusted domestic investment prompted the cut, putting the April-June period in negative territory.

It was one of the big changes in the quarter high interest rates. In an effort to curb rising inflation, the Fed has raised its benchmark borrowing rate by 1.5 percentage points since March, with more increases likely over the remainder of the year and possibly into 2023.

Federal Reserve officials have expressed optimism that they will be able to tame inflation without pushing the economy into a recession. However, the chief Jerome Powell He said earlier this week reduce inflation It is the main business now.