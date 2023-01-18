Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and Secret Key Delayed to March 23rd in Japan, March 24th Worldwide

publisher Tecmo Koi and developer Storm You have delay Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Of which planned in advance Release date February 22nd in Japan and release date February 24th worldwide through March 23rd in Japan and March 24th worldwide. will be available to Playstation 5And Playstation 4And SwitchAnd PC via steam.
In a statement, producer Junzo Hosoi said that additional time was required to “finish the finishing touches” to the game.
Get the full statement from Hosoi below.
message from the producer
We apologize for this delay to everyone who was looking forward to our release Atelier Risa 3.
In order to make this game a suitable finale for Ryza and her friends, we have taken on challenges such as adventure in a wide open field and graphics that express the charm of these characters to the fullest extent.
Our team will be taking this extra time to fine-tune the final touches so that we can provide the best possible experience for all of you who have been following the series on Risa’s coronation and adventures with her friends.
We’re working on improving the game to make it worth the wait, so we appreciate your patience until the game is released.
—Jonzo Hosui, producer
