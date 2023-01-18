Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and Secret Key Delayed to March 23rd in Japan, March 24th Worldwide

publisher Tecmo Koi and developer Storm You have delay Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Of which planned in advance Release date February 22nd in Japan and release date February 24th worldwide through March 23rd in Japan and March 24th worldwide. will be available to Playstation 5And Playstation 4And SwitchAnd PC via steam.

In a statement, producer Junzo Hosoi said that additional time was required to “finish the finishing touches” to the game.

Get the full statement from Hosoi below.