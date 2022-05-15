At least 10 people have been killed and at least three wounded in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, U.S. News reports Saturday.

Asked to hide their names, law enforcement officials told the Andhra News Agency that the culprit had been arrested. Analysts believe that The man may have broadcast the shooting live on the Internet, and is investigating whether he released the statement.

Authorities say the suspect was 18 – year – old Biden Gentron, who arrived at the scene from Conclin, 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, New York. The man was questioned Saturday night by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Breakdown: BPD is the scene of a mass shooting at the tops of the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say several people were killed in the shooting. The shooter has been remanded in custody. Motorists and the public are urged to avoid the area. – Buffalo Police Department (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

Authorities called the shooting a “hate crime and racist extremist” shooting.

Eleven of the victims were African Americans and two were white, according to official reports. The supermarket is located mostly in the African-American neighborhood, about 3 miles (approximately 5 miles) north of Downtown Buffalo. Police closed the store.





According to eyewitnesses, the gunman was dressed in military-style clothing with his bulletproof vest and appeared to be a white man in his early twenties.

“He was standing there with a gun to his cheek. What’s going on here?”

New York State Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter, “I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, my hometown.” He said public officials would extend their assistance to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said Buffalo had instructed all its staff to assist police. U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Anthony Cole said the shooting had also prompted the ministry’s chief executive, Merrick Carland, to explain.

The crime comes a year after 10 armed men were killed in March 2021 at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.