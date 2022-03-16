At least 3 Russian military helicopters were blown up in a Ukrainian raid on Kherson airport

New satellite images from Planet Labs showed that the Ukrainian army destroyed a number of Russian military helicopters at Kherson International Airport on Tuesday.
A large plume of black smoke was seen rising from the airport in a satellite image as several helicopters caught fire.
It is the most devastating strike by the Ukrainian army against Russian helicopters during the war, with at least three Russian helicopters seen burning or destroyed at the airport.
Military vehicles seen near the airport were also hit.
Another image taken by a drone flying over the nearby village of Kumisani also shows large plumes of smoke rising from the airport.
CNN geolocated and validated the image.
The military strike at the airfield was selected for by NASA’s Fire Resource Management Information System (FIRMS), which tracks major fires around the world.
According to sensory data collected by FIRMS, the military strike occurred around 1:42 pm local time.
Monday’s satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed a number of Russian military helicopters on the runway of Kherson International Airport. Dozens of military vehicles were also seen in the surrounding area.
More Stories
To what extent can China – and will – help Russia at a time when its economy is collapsing?
Mariupol: Survivors and drone footage reveal the extent of the destruction
Saudi Arabia considers accepting yuan instead of dollars in Chinese oil sales