March 16, 2022

At least 3 Russian military helicopters were blown up in a Ukrainian raid on Kherson airport

A satellite image shows a plume of smoke rising from Kherson International Airport on Tuesday, March 15. When zoomed in, the images show a number of helicopters in flames. (Planet Labs, BBC)

New satellite images from Planet Labs showed that the Ukrainian army destroyed a number of Russian military helicopters at Kherson International Airport on Tuesday.

A large plume of black smoke was seen rising from the airport in a satellite image as several helicopters caught fire.

In an enlarged portion of the image, helicopters can be seen burning.
In an enlarged portion of the image, helicopters can be seen burning. (Planet Labs, BBC)

It is the most devastating strike by the Ukrainian army against Russian helicopters during the war, with at least three Russian helicopters seen burning or destroyed at the airport.

Military vehicles seen near the airport were also hit.

A large cloud of smoke rose from the airport.
A large cloud of smoke rose from the airport. (from Telegram)

Another image taken by a drone flying over the nearby village of Kumisani also shows large plumes of smoke rising from the airport.

CNN geolocated and validated the image.

The military strike at the airfield was selected for by NASA’s Fire Resource Management Information System (FIRMS), which tracks major fires around the world.

According to sensory data collected by FIRMS, the military strike occurred around 1:42 pm local time.

A satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows a number of Russian military helicopters sitting on the tarmac on Monday.
A satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows a number of Russian military helicopters sitting on the tarmac on Monday. (Maxar Technologies)

Monday’s satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed a number of Russian military helicopters on the runway of Kherson International Airport. Dozens of military vehicles were also seen in the surrounding area.

