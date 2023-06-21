June 21, 2023

At least 16 people are reported to have been injured in a gas explosion in central Paris

Aygen 9 mins ago 2 min read

A gas explosion damaged a building in the 5th arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, in the busy Central Latin Quarter on the left bank of the Seine, causing a fire, the district mayor said on Twitter. Police and a minister in the national government quickly urged people to avoid the area as it was reported that at least 16 people were injured.

Smoke billows from the rubble of a building in Paris after an apparent gas explosion on June 21, 2023.

Abd al-Mounam Issa/AFP via Getty Images


Fire officials did not immediately confirm the area sheriff’s statement that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but witnesses reported smelling gas in the area before the explosion.

French broadcaster BFM said at least 16 people were wounded in the blast, seven of them in critical condition.

Witnesses told BFM and other outlets that the blast severely damaged a building that houses the language school of the Paris American Academy. The BFM said it was not clear if the initial blast hit the academy or a nearby building.

French police secure the area after several buildings catch fire following a gas explosion in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on June 21, 2023.

Anthony Pawnee/Reuters


French media said several buildings in the vicinity caught fire after the blast. Pictures from the site showed that firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control.

This is a developing story. . Please check back for updates

Tucker Reals

Tucker Rails is the foreign affairs editor for CBSNews.com, based in the London bureau of CBS News.

At least 16 people are reported to have been injured in a gas explosion in central Paris

