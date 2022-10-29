At least 146 people were killed in the Halloween riots in Seoul

146 killed in riots during Halloween event in Seoul BBC Refers to local fire department. Most of the victims probably had heart attacks when people trampled or crushed each other to death.

Officials said at least 150 people may have been injured in the accident. At least 46 people died on the spot, and many more victims were pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

According to the BBC, around 100,000 people gathered in the Itwon district of the South Korean capital on Saturday night to celebrate the first mask-free Halloween since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Yonhap According to a South Korean news agency, the accident may have been caused by overcrowding on a narrow street in Itaewon’s entertainment district.

Authorities received at least 81 calls from people complaining of difficulty breathing. A total of 364 firemen and 400 policemen attended the scene. Footage circulating on social media shows body bags lying on the street and paramedics and firefighters performing CPR.

The footage below, taken before the crash, shows how many people packed the entertainment district.

President Jun Seokjol issued a statement in which he called on authorities to ensure speedy treatment of the injured and check the scene of the celebrations. He ordered the health ministry to quickly mobilize emergency medical teams and provide beds in nearby hospitals to treat the injured.