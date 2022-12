Doers, dreamers and troublemakers – the Hungarian prime minister naturally fell into the latter category. After Time, Volodymyr Zelensky also became Politico’s Man of the Year.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

He fantasized about interbreeding, then vowed that it would not happen in Hungary. He tried to break Brussels, but Brussels kept him as an accomplice because of the country By withholding EU subsidies. It stifles the free press, undermines the justice system, makes it a puppet of democracy, enacts anti-LGBTQ laws – this is what Viktor Orbán is proposing. Politics.

Each year, the newspaper selects 28 people who have had the greatest impact on the European Union that year. He divides them into three categories: doers, dreamers and troublemakers. However, even among the troublemakers, Orbán managed to finish second. Indeed, he would have had a lot to apply: for example, although he has stood by Ukraine, his government has pursued a strongly pro-Russian policy, and he recently vetoed $18 billion in aid that was due. For Ukraine, the EU could have solved this by getting a joint loan from the Hungarian government, but he didn’t ask for it.

However, there are politicians with whom even Orban will find it hard to compete — especially when it comes to Politico’s editors: first place It was picked up by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. According to Politico, the far-right politician campaigned against the Italian euro and opposed economic sanctions against Moscow after the annexation of Crimea, but today he is doing everything to convince everyone that he is actually a huge fan of the EU.

However, when the EU doesn’t pay attention, Meloni is fired: he talks about immigrants, gender propaganda, considers abortion part of a “culture of death”, fears the Islamization of Europe, and considers supporters of Black Lives Matter. A thing to be savage.

While Meloni, Berlusconi and Salvini have common ground with the EU’s elite in Brussels, they also block it, according to Politico’s assessment. For example, they could prevent the Hungarian and Polish governments from being cornered by the EU for violating legal norms.

Politico’s list includes some interesting and fun candidates. He came ninth in the Dreamers category Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although he sent a nightmare around the world when he attacked Ukraine in February, he carried out his terrible lines with his soldiers there. From the very beginning of the Russian attack, there were rumors that the Russians would also use nuclear weapons – a good chance to put the entire world into an eternal slumber. Putin’s big dream, a Russian Federation the size and power of the Soviet Union, made the list because of it, but it will forever be his sweet dream.

He dreamed bigger than Putin Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Big and different, but still beautiful: He sees his country’s future in alliances, not war, so he was willing to break with Finland’s decades-long separate-track policy and bring his country into NATO — right up to the Hungarians. And the Turks accept this. Marin thus took a stand against the Kremlin. However, according to Politico, that’s not the only thing that makes him stand out. She is 36 years old and a woman, thereby breaking the rule of fossil dinosaurs, which means that she is distinguished by older humans.

The President of Turkey was also included in the list. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Also, he was ranked fourth in the cast, although it’s not easy to tell who he is, according to Politico. After all, he is simultaneously trying to maneuver between Washington and Moscow, while leading a NATO member state, negotiating with Kiev, while threatening the European Union with millions of refugees flooding the continent. The EU should pay him millions and not do it. Since the outbreak of war, Ukraine has again played a major role in the export of grain by sea to Turkey.

However, Putin’s confidant appeared as a wheelbarrow on the list – in fact, the last of them, in ninth place – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to Politico, Lavrov needs to convince the world that Russia is a great power by constantly talking about how big an energy exporter his country is. He has managed to prevent the UN from unequivocally condemning Russian aggression, while at the same time using all means to portray the EU in the worst possible light, having introduced economic sanctions against the Russians. Or outright a clown.

No surprise for Person of the Year: Politico chose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as did Time.