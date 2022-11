Gergely Gulyás managed to sway the press, the question is whether Orbán will do the same with prime ministers.

Alongside Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Poland will soon approve Hungary’s NATO accession of Finland and Sweden, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced in Helsinki, where he spoke with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Sunday.

“In a few days I will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán within the framework of the Visegrád Group (V4). Together with our Slovak and Czech friends, we will ask Viktor Orbán to quickly ratify the documents for Sweden and Finland. , because it is important from the point of view of the eastern part of our region” – said Moravicky.

28 of NATO’s 30 members have already signed the agreements. On July 30, Polish President Andrzej Duda approved the merger request of the two northern European countries.

In May this year, Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization over the war in Ukraine. Their admission must be approved by all NATO member states, and until then they can participate in NATO consultations as invited partners, but without voting rights.

Minister Gergely Gulyás said at a recent government conference that Hungary would not approve the eventual accession, as Turkey had not yet done so either. Earlier We wrote thatA separate Hungarian foreign policy towards the Russians, a gesture towards the Turkish chancellor or negotiations with Brussels, could also explain why Hungary did not rush the NATO accession of Finland and Sweden.