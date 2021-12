The management of the telex news site is changing, the Creative Online. A new leadership organization will be launched in the summer of 2020 for journalists leaving the code:

Márton Kárpati is the Managing Director of the newly established Directorate of Business Development, Strategy and Marketing,

Szabolcs Dull will be the only editor-in-chief,

Content Development Manager will be Veronica Munk.

When the paper was created in September last year, Veronica Munk took over as editor-in-chief, and Dale, the former editor-in-chief of Index, arrived in January of this year after both her announcement and non-competition. Restrictions on her previous work have expired. Until now, Munk and Dull have led Telex as head teachers.

(Cover: Journalists leaving the code in the summer of 2020.)