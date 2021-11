After the international Pegasus scandal, only surveillance equipment was placed in democratic hands, and no such equipment was found in the Hungarian government.

Direkt36 has uncovered the most serious wiretapping scandal in recent years through an international investigation collaboration. Hundreds of prominent journalists, businessmen and lawyers in many countries have been able to install the Israeli NSO group’s Pegasus spyware on their mobile phones, which the Hungarian government seems to have been able to use. You can follow the latest developments in corruption in our series of articles.

The Israeli Interior Ministry has reduced the list of countries where Israeli companies can export cyber weapons for surveillance and attack, reducing its number from 102 to 37. Noticed the code Follows the Israeli newspaper Calcalist.

Only “stable democracies” are on the short list. Hungary is not in it.

The list of remaining countries is as follows: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, South Korea, USA, United Kingdom, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Netherlands, Croatia, India, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Canada, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Germany, Norway, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, New Zealand.

A The case of Pegasus Although it has been the subject of domestic political debate, it has been repeatedly attacked internationally against Israel and the maker UFO. For example, Apple suedAnd U.S. Put the UFO on the ban list.