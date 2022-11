The Prime Minister’s plane had 160 seats, but the Foreign Minister had other things to do.

Viktor Orban is more to the Ninth Summit of the Organization of Turkic Nations He traveled with a 60-member Hungarian delegationBilateral negotiations should be held With the heads of Turkish states. Orban, the prime minister’s press secretary, will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szjardo, Economic Development Minister Morton Nagy, Prime Minister’s Director Balas Orban and dozens of Uzbek businessmen, he announced in advance. – Hungarian Chamber of Commerce.

The Prime Minister traveled to Samarkand in a converted Airbus with a capacity of 160 passengers. However, Peter Szijjardo was on a half-day official visit to the Maldives as the first Hungarian minister before the meeting of the Turkish Council, so he did not travel with Orban. The Foreign Affairs Minister and his delegation thus arrived in Uzbekistan in another special Falcon aircraft.

It was Agos Hadassi For RTL news He said that the road could cost at least 60-70 million forints in public money if the hours of operation are calculated. The opposition representative criticized the government for saving on heating in schools but not even looking at the wastage associated with its travel.

Responding to the channel’s inquiry, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the ministry’s missions are in all cases “executed on the basis of the most optimal budget and work organization aspects”.

In Uzbekistan, Viktor Orbán said Hungary was watching the war in Ukraine. Sees the Organization of Turkic Nations as a peace forum (BAG).