At COP 27, developing countries have a message for polluters: Pay the price

In Egypt, olive crops wither under severe heat waves. In Fiji, entire villages retreat inland to escape the rising waters. In Pakistan, floods this summer killed 1,700 people and left a third of the country under water.

They are among dozens of developing countries facing irreversible damage from climate change but doing little to cause the crisis. And they demand reparations from the parties they see as responsible: the richer nations that have burned oil, gas and coal for decades and created the pollution that is dangerously warming the planet.

Across cultures and centuries, the idea that if you damage your neighbor’s property, you owe compensation is a common one, found even in the Bible.

But both legally and in practice, it has been very difficult to apply this principle to climate change. Rich countries such as the United States and the European Union have opposed the idea of ​​explicitly compensating poor countries for climate disasters already underway, fearing that it would expose them to unlimited liability.