The Philadelphia Phyllis They will look to survive on Saturday when they deal with Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2022 World Championships. With the win, the Astros (106-56) will secure the World Championship for the second time ever, and the first since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in 2017. This is Houston’s second consecutive Fall Classic appearance and fourth in six seasons. The Phillies (87-75) need two wins to win their first World Championship since defeat Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 2008. This is Philadelphia’s third World Championship appearance in 15 years.

The game is scheduled to begin from Minute Maid Park in Houston at 8:03 p.m. ET. The show was strong in the MLB 2022 qualifiers for both sides. The Astros have the second-best team in the playoffs with an average of .232, while the Phillies are seventh at 0.217.

Phillies vs. Astros money line: Philadelphia +130, Houston -155

Phillies vs Astros Over Under: 7 runs

Phillies vs Astros running streak: Houston -1.5 (+150)

PHI: The Phillies are 7-0 in their last seven games after a day off

HOU: The Astros are 5-0 in their last five matches on Saturday

Featured game | Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

Why you should support the Astros



Houston will start Framber Valdez (2-0, 1.42 ERA in the playoffs), and be backed by one of the best lineups in the league. First base officer Yuli Gouriel, who had to leave game five after injuring his right knee, is expected to return on Saturday. He was 1 for 3 with a double on Thursday, and he was 2 for 4 with an RBI and one base stolen on Wednesday. Gurriel has six hits in the series and hits .316 against the Phillies. He had successes in 10 of the 12 playoffs in 2022. He hit .242 during the regular season with eight guards, scoring 53 RBI and 53 points.

After battling for much of the post-season, second baseman Jose Altuve has been very exciting in the series, going 2 vs 4 with a double, walking and scoring twice in Game 5. He has seven hits in the series and he hits .318 with two of doubles. In 16 regular season games against the Phillies, Altuve hit 0.318 with seven doubles and five RBI. He hit 0.300 during the regular season, including 28 homers, 57 RBI, and 103 points.

Why you should support Velez

Philadelphia is expected to start right-handed Zack Wheeler (1-2, 2.67 ERA). He lost in Game 2, allowing four earned runs in six strokes in three runs and three strokes in six innings. He was great to win 2-0 in the first match against San Diego Padres in the American League Championship Series. In that competition, he only allowed one hit and one walk, while hitting eight in seven innings of action. This will be his first appearance against the Astros.

Designated hitter Bryce Harper continues to be a thorn in the side of rival bowlers and has had successes in 13 of his 16 playoffs. He hits 0.250 in the series with one double, one homer and two RBI, and hits 0.373 in the 2022 post-season. Of the 22 hits, seven were doubles and six were home runs. Harper hit well on the road during the regular season, hitting .320 with 18 doubles, nine hurdles and 36 RBI. He scored .286 with 18 players, 65 RBI and 63 points in 99 games this year.

