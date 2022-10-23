Astros Silent Yankees Bats Again, Win ALCS Game 3 to Move During One Sweep Win, World Championship

New game, same story: The Houston Astros Take ALCS Game 3 from New York Yankees By using a powerful pitching squad to completely crush any hopes of attacking. This time, they allowed only three strokes in the 5-0 win, subduing the Yankee Stadium crowd and a 3-0 lead. The Astros, in the ALCS for the sixth consecutive time, are now one win away from their fourth world championship in six years – and their third post-season victory over New York.

The Astros are unbeaten 6-0 in the postseason so far.

Christian Jaffer, the 2022 breakout arm, kicked off his first post-season Saturday night after October 12 relief outings. Five Yankees hit, three walked and only one hit allowed. Houston didn’t exactly knock Gerrit Cole, but they applied enough pressure to post five runs. Or not, Chas McCormick Homer’s two-act crank after A Harrison Bader And the Aaron Judge And misunderstanding on the field extended the half.

Then Cole left with bases loaded in the sixth, just to watch the Savior Le Trevino Allow all three runners to score. In total, the Yankees were assigned five runs, only three of which they earned.

stagnant Yankees offense It hit the low point of its bleak streak. Giancarlo StantonThe fourth inning double was the only hit in the ninth, when the Yankees launched a brief but fruitless challenge. Manager Aaron Boone’s second line-up – moving Anthony Rizzo To the starting point – I haven’t found fun yet.

Acquisitions Deadline Trade Houston Tree Mancini And Cristian Vazquez came in with key RBIs in that sixth inning to silence Yankee Stadium. Overall relegated to the bench, the pair came through Reports suggest that Astros owner Jim Crane may not keep GM James Click Who hired him in the wake of the signal-stealing scandal?

But no matter what long-term future the Astros hold, the near future holds a chance to sweep the Yankees and head into the world championship. They’ll have Lance McCullers Jr. on the hill trying to do exactly that on Sunday at 7:07 p.m. ET. ALDS Game 5 champion Nestor Curtis Jr. of the Yankees will face Cleveland.

