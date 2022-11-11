Astros relinquishing general manager, assistant general manager; Houston’s possible next moves

The Houston Astros The team announced Friday and general manager James Click have parted ways. According to ESPN, they have also fired Assistant General Manager Scott Powers. Here’s what you need to know:

Click was offered a one-year deal to stay with the organization in 2023 but she declined.

Manager Dusty Baker, 73, accepted a one-year contract to return earlier this week.

Larry McPhail of the Yankees was the last head of baseball operations to lose his job immediately after winning the world championship in 1947 – he quit.

back story

Astros owner Jim Crane hired Click in January 2020 to stabilize the Astros in the wake of the signal theft scandal. Click did just that, amassing the most MLS regular season wins during his three-year tenure, capping an 11-2 postseason with the 2022 World Championship title.

Following Friday’s announcement, Crane thanked Click for these contributions to the team.

“We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Crane said. “We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I would like to thank him personally and wish him and his family well going forward.”

The Astros also fired assistant general manager Scott Powers, according to a source familiar with the decision. Powers was a former CEO with Dodgers brought in by Click in Jan.

Was this expected?

The uncertainty surrounding Click was the talk of the executive class at this week’s GM meetings in Las Vegas. Competing executives were appalled that Crane only extended Click’s offer for one year despite the team’s success.

On the surface, playing the Astros looks like one of the game’s first placements. But Crane’s unwillingness to reward an employee like Click — who inherited a stellar pool from fired predecessor Jeff Luhnow, kept his core intact and built a dynamic database in 2022 — was well noted by other executives. It will be interesting to see how the subsequent search for a new General Manager will play out. The Astros have already lost important employees Pete Botella and Oz Ocampo this winter. – McCullough

Who will hire Crane next?

There will be speculation about Crane’s attempt to hire David Stearns, a former Lohno lieutenant who left to escape. MilwaukeeBaseball Operations Division. Stearns stepped down from the position earlier this winter, due to exhaustion. He is under contract with Brewers until 2023. – McCullough

What happens to the click?

As for Click, he may not immediately join another assignment as General Manager. But he was a respected figure even before he took office in Houston. His former teammates from Tampa Bay run the Dodgers, red socks And beer making machines – plus rays. Click could spend some time in a consulting role before running another club, as Alex Anthopoulos did for the Dodgers between his time in Toronto and Atlanta. – McCullough

