Astronomers find a black hole in the cosmic backyard

Astronomers announced Friday that they’ve discovered, almost but not quite in time for Halloween The nearest known black hole. It’s massive, an envelope of yawning void ten times the mass of the Sun, orbiting its star as much as the Earth orbits our star.

But don’t worry: This black hole is 1,600 light-years away in the constellation Ophiuchus. The nearest known black hole is located about 3,000 light-years away in the constellation of Monoceros. What distinguishes this new black hole from the twenty or so others already identified in our Milky Way, besides its proximity, is that it does nothing – it does not attract the nearby star to its doom, nor does it consume the gravity of everything nearby. Instead, the black hole is asleep, a silent killer waiting for the currents of space to feed it.

Black holes are objects so dense that, according to Einstein’s general theory of relativity, not even light can escape from them. This makes it the most interesting and violent phenomenon in nature; When nourished, it can become the brightest thing in the universe, as gas, dust, and even young stars are shredded and heated to glow, emitting energy as it approaches the gates of eternity.

Each galaxy contains a supermassive black hole millions of times the mass of the Sun. Scientists are not sure where they come from. Smaller black holes are thought to consist of massive stars that have reached the end of their thermonuclear life and collapsed. There may be millions of black holes in the Milky Way. They usually make themselves known by the X-rays they spit out as they strip gas from their companions in double star systems.