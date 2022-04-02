April 2, 2022

Astronomers and space enthusiasts on their favorite exoplanets

Luis Calzada A Scientific visualization artist Working with the European Southern Observatory, it chose another hot Jupiter: Vega b.

“This star, which is only 25 light-years away from us, is the focus of Carl Sagan’s novel The Connection,” said Mr. Calsada. He said the book sparked an interest that prompted him “to pursue a college degree in astronomy.” After that, I built a career as a scientific painter. So this book, Carl Sagan and Vega were present at a defining moment in my life. So seeing a planet being discovered around it was very exciting.”

During his years in “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, Will Wheaton became familiar With imaginary worlds and new forms of life. He chose YZ Ceti b, which is slightly smaller than Earth and orbits a red dwarf located 12 light-years away, making it interestingly close to study.

“It doesn’t make sense that, in a world as vast as our own, we are the only intelligent (conscious) species,” Mr. Whitton said in an email. “So when I look up at the night sky, I don’t just imagine someone else looking back. I know they are.”

He added that it’s unlikely that evidence will come into our lives, so “the most pressing challenge we have as a species at the moment is caring for the only planet we can live on until we can’t imagine generations from now in the very distant future. What it would look like, our grandchildren can make the first contact” .

At only 500 million years old, Kepler-51 is among the youngest star systems on this list. Peter Gao said, although astronomically still a kid, the system is indeed home to multiple planets with mysterious properties, Team world at the Carnegie Institution for Science.

Dr. Zhao said the system’s three planets are called “super puffs,” with extremely low density reminiscent of Styrofoam or cotton candy and “challenging our understanding of how planets formed and how they evolved.”

He added, “I love them because I love a good puzzle, and their presence has shown that the universe is always more imaginative than us.”

