May 6, 2023

Astronauts transport a SpaceX Dragon capsule to a space station

The astronauts safely transported the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor capsule to a new port on the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday (May 6) morning.

Endeavor, which carried the four astronauts on SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station in early March, detached from the space-facing port in the Harmony module at 7:10 a.m. (1110 GMT) Saturday and reattached to the forward-facing port. for the unit at 7:10 AM (1110 GMT). 8:01 a.m. EST (1201 GMT).

