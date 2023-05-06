Astronauts transport a SpaceX Dragon capsule to a space station

The astronauts safely transported the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor capsule to a new port on the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday (May 6) morning.

Endeavor, which carried the four astronauts on SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station in early March, detached from the space-facing port in the Harmony module at 7:10 a.m. (1110 GMT) Saturday and reattached to the forward-facing port. for the unit at 7:10 AM (1110 GMT). 8:01 a.m. EST (1201 GMT).

Both the International Space Station and SpaceX account Confirm successful docking (Opens in a new tab) on Twitter. “The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor recharged to its new port and completed the transition maneuver at 8:01 am ET today,” the space station’s official Twitter account. books (Opens in a new tab).

All four astronauts from Crew 6 — Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg of NASA, Sultan Al Neyadi of the Emirates and Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev — were aboard Endeavor during Saturday’s move.

Bowen and Hoburgh served as commander and pilot, respectively. Neyadi and Fedyaev played supporting roles during the transfer, making room for another Dragon on the International Space Station.

“Transfer Endeavor will open Upper Harmony Port for upcoming SpaceX CRS-28 cargo mission,” NASA officials wrote in the update (Opens in a new tab) on Friday (May 5), referring to a robotic resupply flight scheduled to launch in early June.

They added that “this enables the Canadarm2 robotic arm to reach out and access the cargo inside the box of the SpaceX Dragon resupply ship.”

This cargo includes a set of solar arrays being launched on the International Space Station, known as iROSAs, which are designed to augment the orbiting laboratory’s power supply.

Astronauts who have spacewalks have installed four of the six planned iROSAs on the outside of the International Space Station so far. When all six are up and running, NASA officials said, ISS astronauts will have 20% to 30% more juice to work with than they did before.